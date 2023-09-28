West Allis police officers shoot, kill man with knife Thursday morning

Multiple West Allis police officers shot and killed a 36-year-old man armed with a knife following a domestic-related call Thursday morning, according to police.

Just after 6:30 a.m., the West Allis Police Department received a call about “family trouble” at 71st Street and Greenfield Avenue, according to West Allis Police Chief Patrick Mitchell. Officers arrived at the scene and encountered a man who had at least one knife, the chief said.

Four officers fired their weapons and killed the man on the scene. The officers will be placed on leave, the chief said. A fifth officer used non-lethal force.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team, led by the Wauwatosa Police Department, will take over the investigation.

The incident sent the nearby Milwaukee Area Technical College’s West Allis Campus into a brief lockdown.

MATC public safety officer Philip Wehse confirmed to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the campus went into lockdown shortly after 7 a.m. for about 12 minutes. The lockdown ended when West Allis police advised campus safety officials there was no threat to campus, Wehse said. At the time, West Allis police did not provide the campus with more information of the shooting that occurred.

West Allis police are expected to release more information about the incident later Thursday.

This story will be updated.

