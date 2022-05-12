West Allis police have released photos of the suspect vehicle in the homicide of a 19-year-old Arizona man

West Allis police believe this SUV-type vehicle was involved in the murder of an Arizona man May 8 near South 84th and West Becher streets. Police are asking anyone with information about the vehicle, its driver or owner to contact the West Allis Police Department.

Police in West Allis have released photos of a vehicle they believe was involved in the May 8 murder of a 19-year-old Arizona man.

The photos show what police describe as an "SUV-type vehicle." The vehicle appears to have a roof rack and in one of the images, and be of a reddish or maroon-type color.

Phoenix Castanon of Eagar, Arizona, was fatally shot around 2:40 a.m. Sunday near South 84th and West Becher streets, police said. Castanon was a U.S. Navy sailor in town to visit his girlfriend, according to various media reports.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates Castanon was in the area with females he knew. One of the females was walking along 84th Street and was approached by an unknown male suspect driving a vehicle.

The suspect started speaking with the female and scared her, police said. The female then ran to a vehicle that Castanon was in. Castanon got out of the vehicle and approached the suspect.

West Allis police believe this SUV-type vehicle was involved in the murder of an Arizona man May 8 near South 84th and West Becher streets. Police are asking anyone with information about the vehicle, its driver or owner to contact the West Allis Police Department.

The two exchanged words and the suspect fired a gun, striking Castanon, police said.

The suspect then fled the area.

Police officers and firefighters provided medical attention to Castanon, but he died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the vehicle, its driver or owner is asked to contact the West Allis Police Department crime analyst at 414-302-8075 or njohnson@westalliswi.gov.

Contact Bob Dohr at 262-361-9140 or bob.dohr@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @BobDohr1.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: West Allis police release photos of suspect vehicle in fatal shooting