A West Allis woman has been sentenced to 45 years for the abuse and neglect that led to her 6-year-old son's death

A memorial in September 2021 of stuffed animals and other items are placed on the porch of the West Allis home of 6-year-old Hank F. Brown-Rockow who died that same month.

A West Allis woman was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Oct. 6 in connection to the abuse and neglect that led to the death of her 6-year-old son.

Tasha Rockow, 33, was credited 395 days served but is facing 33 years of initial confinement followed by 12 years of extended supervision, according to online court records.

While on extended supervision, she is to receive a mental health evaluation, attend parenting classes, have no unsupervised contact with children, maintain full-time employment, have no contact with firearms and more.

In August, Rockow agreed to enter a guilty plea to neglecting a child with the consequence of death and physical abuse of a child repeatedly causing bodily harm. She also pleaded no contest to one count of second-degree reckless homicide, records show.

Rockow was found guilty and received the maximum sentence for all three counts with terms to be served consecutively.

Initial charges of false imprisonment and chronic child neglect culminating in death came in September 2021 following the death of her 6-year-old son, Hank Brown-Rockow. More more charges were added as the investigation continued.

The false imprisonment charge was dismissed but read into the record to be considered for sentencing.

Rockow denied her son medical treatment for severe injuries caused by abuse which led to his death, according to the criminal complaint. She also restrained her son with handcuffs for hours and denied him food.

Contact Erik S. Hanley at erik.hanley@jrn.com. Like his Facebook page and follow him on Twitter at @ES_Hanley.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: West Allis mom sentenced 45 years for abuse, neglect in son's death