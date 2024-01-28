West Amarillo Creek restoration at Wildcat Bluff sets stage for thriving ecosystem

Wildcat Bluff Discovery Center is working with Ogallala Life Conservation Inc., another local nonprofit, to help restore the water in West Amarillo Creek, which runs through their land.

Wildcat Bluff was established as a nature center in 1992 and merged with the Don Harrington Discovery Center in 2021 to expand the Discovery Center's focus on nature, environmental science, and conservation.

Our semi-arid climate has experienced extreme and prolonged drought before, but people survived along the breaks of the Canadian River valley, where springs and creeks flowed clear and clean. The water was a natural discharge from the base of the High Plains Aquifer system, contributing to West Amarillo Creek's flow. That water flow formed the bluff we all know and love, and natives enjoyed the live water, fished, swam, danced, and played along the creek.

The current ecological conditions are the result of centuries of man-made disturbance. The Comanche grew immense horse herds that wintered in the riparian bottoms, and the trees were torn down for fodder. Then, a few decades of immense sheep herds. Then, the famed cattlemen and their cows. Then, the farmers and irrigation leading to regional groundwater depletion. The creek dried up in the 1970s, and water issues and shortages in the area have become more frequent.

"The Texas Panhandle has sustained a long history of environmental damage, and water issues have become a true concern for the future of our community," said Wendy Taylor, CEO of the Discovery Center Collective. "We are thrilled to partner with Ogallala Life to test and develop long-term water conservation methods that could restore water flow at Wildcat Bluff, and ultimately restore our ecosystem and recharge our aquifer."

Ogallala Life's first conservation project was in 2023 on a private ranch. Over 110 mechanisms called check dams or natural infrastructure in dryland streams (NIDS) were established over five watersheds in the Canadian River Valley, upstream of Lake Meredith and Alibates Flint National Monument. NIDS are meant to catch and hold sediment, then act like sponges that hold onto water rather than have it run off the land. Using NIDS in places like Wildcat Bluff will hopefully regenerate wetland sinks, strengthen the land's resilience in harsh climates, and reverse desertification.

"I'm excited about Wildcat. We have a great opportunity in front of us," said Will Masters, co-founder of Ogalala Life. "At the same time, we need to remember that we can't 'fix' the great plains or even our surrounding part on our own. We can't even fix the one square mile. The best we can do is make a solid start."

Masters says Ogallala Life is emulating what beavers do by building leaky dams that slow rainwater so it can soak into the ground soil. The goal is for water to take longer to leave the land, rehydrating the landscape and wildlife as it does. The materials used will include Christmas trees donated after the holidays by Boy Scouts Troop 80, Lowe's, and Home Depot. Ogallala Life invites the community to participate in this meaningful work during volunteer work days occurring monthly on weekends: Jan. 27, Feb. 16, March 23, and April 20.

"Our first volunteer day will focus on the structures. The later few will focus on incorporating live cuttings and re establishing perennial vegetation," said Masters. "It's really pretty down there, and we hope volunteers get inspired and take some ownership over continuing these landscape re-hydration efforts, at Wildcat and beyond."

This project will remain within West Amarillo Creek's historic bounds and Wildcat Bluff's land, and may expand to other neighboring areas in the future.

"We hope and anticipate this work at Wildcat Bluff to be a long-lasting positive and replicable example of how we as a community can help restore our land," said Taylor. "Ogallala Life's minimalist approach to slow water flow through the property will help us continually monitor the environmental effect on the plants, wildlife, and surrounding areas."

Community members interested in volunteering with the creek restoration project should contact the Discovery Center Collective's Volunteer Coordinator via volunteers@dhdc.org or visit their page through Hands On Amarillo. Donations can be directed to www.wildcatbluff.org.

