West Bancorp Inc (WTBA) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

West Bancorp inc (NASDAQ: WTBA)

Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call

, 11:00 a.m. ET

Douglas R. Gulling -- Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Will. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our quarterly conference call this morning. With me on the line today are Dave Nelson, our Chief Executive Officer; Harlee Olafson, Chief Risk Officer; Brad Winterbottom, West Bank President; and Jane Funk, our Chief Accounting Officer.

Comments made during this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statement made by us during this call is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of today's date. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after this call or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

With that, I'd like to turn it over to Dave Nelson.

David D. Nelson -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Doug; and thank you, everyone, for joining us. We appreciate your support and your interest in our Company. We had another record quarter and another record year, which was a very fitting performance for a 125th anniversary year. We had a very strong -- we had very strong growth during the fourth quarter, and credit quality remains pristine. Our Board approved a $0.20 quarterly dividend with a record date at February 6, with a payment date of February 20th.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Brad Winterbottom, our Bank President for a little more detail.

Brad Lee Winterbottom -- Executive Vice President of the Company and President of West Bank

Thank you. We had an exceptional fourth quarter in terms of loan activity. We increased our loan portfolio in the fourth quarter by 8%, which added to our first three quarters of the year. We had a 14% increase in loans outstanding. That growth came from a lot of existing customers, expanding relationships, but in addition to that, we've also added a couple of new credits that we're pleased to have a -- moving a relationship to us. There has been some acquisition financing, there has been expansion of their existing relationships in terms of adding additional assets to especially the real estate developers and owners, and it's coming from all three markets. We've -- we had nice growth in all three markets in -- not only in the fourth quarter, but year-over-year. And with that, we've gathered some nice deposit relationships that go with those loan transactions.

Our pipeline remains good to very good. Certainly this time of year you are little nervous as you enter into the first year and not seeing all the things that are in front of us, but we do have a good pipeline. We have some commitments that will be funded here if they have not already been in January and we look forward to another excellent year-end in 2019.

In addition to that, I would just -- this is minor, but it is growing. Our Trust Department continues to add good earning assets. And I think year-over-year, our Trust Department showed in excess of $200,000 increase, and that's just some decent fee income for us as that area continues to grow.

With that, I'll turn it over to Mr. Harlee Olafson, who will talk about our credit trends and some other things that's on his mind.

Harlee N. Olafson -- Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer

Thanks, Brad. I'll start with the credit side, and our watch list remains very low. Our total watch list is at 3% of total loans, which is historically really sound, and only a very small portion of that watch list is in the substandard or non-accrual area. In addition to that, our past dues are again at historically low level, at 200 -- 1% of our loans at 30 days past due. And no commercial real estate loans at the end of the year or past due over 30 days. We continue to have our loan structure to improve over time with appropriate amortizations, and on our C&I credits expected improvement through credit metrics and on those commercial loans.