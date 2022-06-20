West Barnstable woman sentenced for theft of hydrocodone from veterinary office

WEST BARNSTABLE — Melissa Paradise, 43, of West Barnstable, was sentenced on June 15 for stealing hydrocodone from her place of employment at a veterinary office. In federal court in Boston on Friday, Paradise pleaded guilty and was sentenced to time served — approximately one day in prison — and one year of unsupervised release.

Hydrocodone is considered an opioid and Schedule II controlled substance, meaning a drug with high potential for abuse, with use possibly leading to psychological or physical dependence, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Drugs, substances, and certain chemicals used to make drugs are classified into five distinct categories, or schedules, depending upon the drug’s acceptable medical use and the drug’s abuse or dependency potential, according to the DEA.

Hydrocodone

In late 2018 and 2019, federal investigators observed an "unusually large" amount of hydrocodone ordered by the veterinary office where Paradise worked. When an audit was conducted at the office of the animal hospital in June 2019, investigators found that Paradise was responsible for the office's record-keeping of prescriptions.

On Feb. 10, Paradise pleaded guilty to six counts of acquiring a controlled substance using a registration number assigned to another person and eight counts of acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception and subterfuge, according to a press release from the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins for the District of Massachusetts.

Synthetic opioid: A new synthetic opioid makes its way across the U.S., already killing one Cape Cod teen

Joe Kelley: Mashpee ex-police officer comes back from addiction to speak in Falmouth

An official from the U.S. Attorney's office confirmed on Friday the counts on which Paradise was charged, her guilty plea and her sentencing.

Paradise admitted to using the DEA registration number assigned to a veterinarian in the practice to order the substances. She also admitted to forging the signature of a second veterinarian on other prescription documents.

Story continues

More news: One year later, Michael Packard recalls escape from whale

The stolen drugs were taken for her own personal use, according to the press release. Paradise did this without the knowledge of the veterinarians whose registration number she used and signature she forged.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns handled the sentencing, and Barnstable police provided assistance in the case.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: West Barnstable woman sentenced for opioid theft from veterinary office