West-based green organisation wins national award

A social enterprise that picks up unwanted office furniture and redistributes it is in the running for an international award.

Waste to Wonder has helped several charities in Wiltshire to get furniture for free.

Last year, the group won the National Green Champion of Champions Environment Award, making it through to the Green World Awards.

CEO Michael Amos, from Westbury in Wiltshire, said it was "amazing".

"What we've developed over 20 years is essentially an international redistribution service," he added.

The organisation has equipped more than 1,300 schools in 32 countries with their School in a Box programme.

In Wiltshire, Fairfield Farm College, Westbury Community Project, Westbury Area Network and the Hope Nature Centre have all benefitted from Waste to Wonder.

All over the world, they have helped a variety of organisations, from hospitals to primate rescue centres.

Mr Amos told the BBC: "They make use of it in terms of direct use but also they generate funds."

The funds then go towards projects including providing bore wells for clean water.

"So the social impact being realised from what was considered a waste product is quite profound," he said.

The organisation has also prevented more than 2,500 tonnes of equipment every year being wasted.

"We're really flying the flag for companies to not see this stuff as waste. We know that reusing this equipment can have an enormous social impact," Mr Amos explained.

"I would love for schools and charities from Wiltshire and beyond to get in touch with waste to wonder because we provide equipment at no cost to you.

"Almost everything you can imagine in a corporate environment."

The organisation said it had donated more than £30m worth of equipment since 2002.

They were awarded the Champion of Champions national award after winning the 'service' category.

They are now entered into the Green World Awards being held in San Paolo Brazil in March 2024.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk