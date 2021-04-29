West Bengal: India state elections go ahead as deaths hit record high

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A security personal checks the body temperature of a woman wearing mask shows before her vote at polling station
Voters in the Indian state of West Bengal go to the polls

People in the Indian state of West Bengal are voting in the final phase of elections despite a rising caseload.

Long queues were seen outside polling booths, raising concerns about the further spread of Covid amidst a deadly second wave sweeping the country.

Experts already fear that West Bengal could be the next epicentre of the virus, given the fact that campaigning has continued there with large crowds.

It had more than 17,000 cases in the last 24 hours - its highest spike.

The state has already seen seven phases of voting. The eastern state is one of the few where Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not have a majority of seats.

There has been a lot of criticism that he continued to hold large rallies there even as the virus began overwhelming the country.

Our correspondent, Amitabha Bhattasali says some of the biggest rallies, including those attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saw throngs of people not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing.

What is happening now in India?

Hospitals have been overwhelmed, oxygen is in critically low supply and crematoriums are operating non-stop.

The overall death toll officially surpassed 200,000 though experts believe the actual number could be much higher.

The country also reported 379,257 new infections on Thursday, the world's highest single-day total.

It was the deadliest day so far, with 3,645 people succumbing to the coronavirus.

People cremate their relatives
Crematoriums are working throughout the night and using empty spaces like parks and carparks to build makeshift funeral pyres

What's happening with vaccines?

The government had said that all adults will be eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations from May 1.

Indians have been reporting problems with online registration for a mass vaccination drive scheduled to begin at the weekend.

People on social media complained of the website crashing and not getting a slot.

So far, India has been vaccinating health workers, front line workers and adults over the age of 45.

But less than 10% of the population has received an initial jab and there are concerns about meeting demand.

Although India is one of the world's biggest producers of vaccines, it does not yet have the stocks for the roughly 600 million people becoming eligible.

Number of cases and deaths
Number of cases and deaths

The White House says the United States is redirecting its own order of AstraZeneca manufacturing supplies to India, allowing it to to make more than 20 million doses of the vaccine.

Epidemiologist Bhramar Mukherjee says India must combine the immunisation drive with a widespread lockdown to slow the spread.

Several parts of the country are under lockdown and curfew, including the capital Delhi.

The government of Maharashtra, which is home to the financial capital Mumbai, is considering extending its lockdown until mid-May.

There is no lockdown or curfew in West Bengal state though.

Recommended Stories

  • The aunt of India's prime minister has reportedly died of COVID-19, as the country struggles with an unprecedented surge

    The Press Trust of India reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aunt died after being infected, citing family members.

  • Fauci said rich countries failed India by focusing on their own COVID-19 outbreaks at the expense of the rest of the world

    The White House chief medical advisor told The Guardian that a joined-up international response is urgently needed to tackle the pandemic globally.

  • Facebook hid posts calling for PM Modi’s resignation in India 'by mistake'

    Updated at 1.17am IST, Thursday: Facebook comms Andy Stone said the company has restored the posts and is "looking into what happened." Updated at 5.50am IST, Thursday: Facebook says it temporarily blocked the hashtag by "mistake" and "not because the Indian government asked us to, and have since restored it." Facebook has temporarily hidden all posts with the hashtag "ResignModi" in India, days after the U.S. social juggernaut -- along with Twitter -- complied with an order from New Delhi to censor some posts critical of Indian government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • What did BTS' livestream reveal? Sizzling, melting butter and a possible summer hit

    Fans say BTS' upcoming single, "Butter," will be the song of the summer. It'll be the K-pop group's second track recorded in English rather than Korean.

  • Swipe my phone: UK to use health service app as vaccine passport

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain plans to use a National Health Service phone app as its COVID-19 'vaccine passport' certificate that will allow its population to travel internationally this summer, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Wednesday. Countries around the world are looking at a host of options that will serve as proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to allow travel, though airports, border agencies and airlines are worried there will be no clear global standard that will be accepted at all borders. So-called vaccine passports could range from a digital certificate with a scannable QR code in the European Union, to a National Health Service (NHS) phone app in the United Kingdom, or a humble piece of paper in some other countries.

  • Distrustful EU lawmakers back trade deal with Britain

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Parliament has overwhelmingly backed the post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union, clearing the last hurdle towards its ratification, while expressing clear mistrust of the British government. EU lawmakers cleared the trade and cooperation agreement (TCA) by 660 votes to five, with 32 abstentions, the parliament announced on Wednesday, a day after the vote. Parliament's consent brings to an end over four years of acrimonious negotiations and debate as Britain ended 47 years of EU membership, but mistrust lingers.

  • EU lawmakers debate Brexit accord before decisive vote

    EU lawmakers debated the post-Brexit trade agreement between the European Union and Britain for the last time on Tuesday, ahead of a vote that is expected to give the accord overwhelming approval. That should be the final step towards ratification of the trade and cooperation deal, struck in December after more than four years of acrimonious negotiations and lingering mistrust as Britain ended 47 years of EU membership. It is a warning, Brexit.

  • Saudi crown prince softens Iran rhetoric in balancing act

    Saudi Arabia's crown prince has taken a more conciliatory public stance towards Iran, trying to balance long-held animosity with economic considerations and bridge differences with Washington over how to tackle Tehran's regional behaviour. Tensions between Riyadh and Tehran have festered over the Yemen war, where an Iran-aligned group has increased attacks on Saudi Arabia even as the kingdom tried to lure foreign investment. Strains between the two Gulf powerhouses also grew after a 2019 assault on Saudi oil plants that Riyadh blamed on Iran, a charge Tehran denies.

  • Indonesia arrests firebrand cleric's lawyer over attacks

    Members of Indonesia’s counterterrorism police on Tuesday arrested the lawyer of a firebrand cleric and accused him of inciting people to commit terrorist acts and of pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group, officials said. Police arrested Islam Defenders Front leader Rizieq Shihab’s lawyer, Munarman, in a raid on his house in Jakarta’s satellite city of Tangerang after interrogating scores of suspected militants detained after an attack outside a Roman Catholic cathedral during Palm Sunday Mass last month.

  • U.S., Japan and South Korea eye foreign ministers' meeting in May: media

    The United States, Japan and South Korea are arranging a meeting of their foreign ministers during the G7 meeting in the United Kingdom next week, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Thursday, citing multiple government sources. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong are expected to affirm their cooperation on dealing with North Korea's nuclear and missile development, according to the newspaper article.

  • Maryland governor lifts statewide outdoor mask mandate

    Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday lifted Maryland's statewide outdoor mask mandate. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated Americans don't need to wear masks outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers, and those who are unvaccinated can go without a face covering outside in some cases, too.

  • India’s incomplete Covid-19 data doesn’t begin to capture the crisis in Delhi

    With the city clocking over 20,000 new Covid-19 cases for over 10 consecutive days, there is an acute shortage of healthcare infrastructure.

  • Google Is Saving Over $1 Billion a Year by Working From Home

    (Bloomberg) -- With Covid-19 restrictions lifting, more people are booking trips and hotels online, which is very good for Google’s advertising business. Google’s employees, however, are working from home and not traveling as much on the company dime -- and that’s also good for its business.During the first quarter, Google parent Alphabet Inc. saved $268 million in expenses from company promotions, travel and entertainment, compared to same period a year earlier, “primarily as a result of COVID-19,” according to a company filing.On an annualized basis, that would be more than $1 billion. Indeed, Alphabet said in its annual report earlier this year that advertising and promotional expenses dropped by $1.4 billion in 2020 as the company reduced spending, paused or rescheduled campaigns, and changed some events to digital-only formats due to the pandemic. Travel and entertainment expenses fell by $371 million.The savings offset many of the costs that came with hiring thousands more workers. And the pandemic prudence allowed the company to keep its marketing and administrative costs effectively flat for the first quarter, despite boosting revenue by 34%.Google is notorious for perks such as massage tables, catered cuisine and corporate retreats, which have influenced much of Silicon Valley work culture. Most Google staff have worked remotely and without those perks since March of 2020.However, Google plans to return to the office later this year. Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat told investors the company is planning a “hybrid” model, spacing staff less densely than before. Porat also said Google will continue to invest in its real estate across the globe.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Harris Co. Sheriff Gonzalez to be nominated to lead ICE

    Gonzalez, a lifelong Houstonian, began his career with the HPD before serving on city council and as the sheriff of the largest sheriff's office in Texas.

  • These 10 Countries Pay Less in Taxes Than Americans

    There’s no denying that taxes can take a big bite out of your income in the United States. In fact, the top individual and corporate tax rates in America are higher than the rates in many other...

  • India’s COVID deaths officially surge past 200,000, but experts warn of ‘serious undercounting’

    Three days after his coronavirus symptoms appeared, Rajendra Karan struggled to breathe. Instead of waiting for an ambulance, his son drove him to a government hospital in Lucknow, the capital of India’s largest state.

  • GM's Ultium Charge 360 project provides access to almost 60,000 EV plugs

    The first Ultium-ready EV charging sites are now live in three states.

  • A major COVID-19 outbreak among US diplomatic staff in India has left 2 dead and over 100 infected: CNN

    The United States has consulates across India and an embassy in New Delhi, but it's unclear which location experienced the COVID-19 outbreak.

  • India Covid: Hospitals overwhelmed as deaths pass 200,000

    There are fears the real number is even higher, as hospitals continue to turn dying patients away.

  • Fauci says world shares blame for India’s COVID crisis by failing to coordinate global pandemic response

    Wealthy countries share blame for the COVID-19 crisis in India for failing to coordinate and create a global response to the coronavirus pandemic, and for hogging vaccine supply against the advice of health experts, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday.