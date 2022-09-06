West Berkshire Council pushes back on new 5G masts

Changes to the law in April allow bigger, taller phone masts to be built without planning permission

A council will force telecoms companies to go through a tougher planning process for more phone masts following local opposition.

The government relaxed planning restrictions this year to speed up the rollout of 4G and 5G across England.

It meant taller and broader masts could be installed without the need for council approval.

But West Berkshire Council has refused recent applications to avoid the full planning process in Newbury and Purley.

The council argued the new masts would have a negative impact on the surrounding area, were the wrong colour and were a danger to road safety.

Rejecting plans for one 20m high mast at the junction of Shaw Road and Kiln Road in Newbury, council planners said it would have a "detrimental impact" on the appearance of local conservation areas and nearby listed buildings.

But some residents affected by the masts are not confident the council can stop the structures being erected.

'Mockery of the rules'

Under national legislation, phone masts can be granted planning permission without the need to submit a planning application, known as "permitted development".

Telecoms firms are only required to submit an application to the local planning authority for its "prior approval".

This is what has been denied by West Berkshire Council.

However, changes to the law in April mean operators can also now install higher and broader 5G masts without council approval.

Masts installed on buildings outside of conservation areas - and less than six metres above the top of the building - do not require full planning permission or prior approval by the council.

The updated rules also allow the installation of new masts up to 30m in height above ground level on unprotected land, or 25m in a conservation area or site of special scientific interest.

"It makes a mockery of the planning rules," said resident Brian Withers.

Antony Walls, who also lives locally, expressed concern over the proposed site for a mast close to a nursery and schools.

"It would seem the position suggested was done purely on company profits and no real evidence has been given for other possible locations," he said.

