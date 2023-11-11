West Boca gets the upset on a hail Mary over Atlantic

Yahoo Sports

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab get you ready for the weekend by attempting to sell each other on their hottest NFL takes. Fitz and Frank go back and forth as they debate the Cowboys, Dolphins, Seahawks, Brian Daboll and the Giants, MVP candidates, who will get the 1 seed and more. Next, Fitz is joined by Lions star DE Aidan Hutchinson to discuss the Lions' amazing 2023 season, playing on Thanksgiving, Dan Campbell and much more. Later, Michael Lombardi joins the show to give his front office perspective on some of the news of the week, including whether he would play Kyler Murray if he were the Cardinals, Joe Burrow's potential MVP candidacy, the Miami Dolphins defense and the Giants' disastrous quarterback situation.