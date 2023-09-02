West Boca hands Lake Worth 51-7 beatdown
West Boca gets a big win over Lake Worth 51-7.
West Boca gets a big win over Lake Worth 51-7.
The Angels even failed at surrendering this season.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of the calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.
The former world No. 1 committed a single unforced error in the third set.
Target, West Elm, CB2, Article, Wayfair, Amazon, Walmart: Save up to 80% on beds, tables, chairs, patio sets and more.
If it's good enough for Julia Roberts and Hailey Bieber, it's good enough for me.
The Mountain West looks to be the likeliest option for both schools after Cal and Stanford left for the ACC on Friday.
From Apple to Zappos, here's where you can save big this holiday weekend.
We've got heavy hitters like Samsung, Instant Pot and Dyson from Wayfair, Walmart, Amazon and more — grab these deals before they're toast!
The ACC's expansion saga finally comes to a close with the addition of Stanford, Cal and SMU. Here's an inside look at how it all went down.
Enjoy scorching-hot savings on gas, electric, charcoal, wood pellet and portable grills from Weber, Blackstone, Cuisinart and more, starting at $25.
Disney pulled its owned channels off of Charter Spectrum late Thursday as the two sides failed to reach a new carriage agreement.
Give your home the refresh it deserves with up to 70% off furniture, rugs, patio sets, cookware and more.
Favorites from Tory Burch, Zella, Adidas, Casper and more are up to 60% off. Add to cart now before someone else does!
Labor Day laptop sales are already live. Snag best sellers from Walmart, Amazon and Staples for as low as $179!
A new Buick SUV design has been revealed by General Motors' design studio, perhaps hinting at the design of the next-generation Enclave.
From spacious kitchen units to compact mini fridges and even portable vehicle units, Walmart covers it all.
It can go up to 250 miles on a single charge.
New York state prosecutors asked a judge Wednesday to rule that former President Donald Trump, his adult sons and their family business had inflated Trump’s net worth by billions in order to obtain favorable loan terms.
Kevin Costner and Christine Costner duke it out in court over child support. Here's why one legal expert believes she's "overplayed her hand."
From electronics to household must-haves, epic savings are already happening.