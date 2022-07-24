West Bradenton man shot and killed by daughter’s boyfriend in front yard, police say

A 67-year-old man was shot and killed by his daughter’s boyfriend in their front yard on Saturday afternoon, Bradenton police said.

A shooting was reported about 2:25 p.m. in the 5400 block of 12th Avenue Drive West, Bradenton Police Department said in a news release.

Deputies found the man dead in the front yard.

His wife and daughter told deputies they were inside the house when they heard gunshots coming from the driveway.

They ran outside and found the man laying face down in the yard and the daughter’s boyfriend, Charles Shadrach, 28, holding a gun, the release said.

They said he put the gun down by the front door and said to his girlfriend, “He won’t be bothering you anymore.”

He then walked down the street to surrender himself to the deputy who had just arrived.

The 67-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Detectives have learned about a series of domestic arguments that have occurred between the victim, his daughter and Shadrach,” the release said. “They had all been living in the same residence.”

Shadrach was arrested on a second degree murder charge, and police are still investigating.