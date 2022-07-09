West Branch students work the clues in biology mystery

Students in Lauren Stitle's AP biology class at West Branch High School helped to set up a evidence that other students studied for fingerprints as part of a fictitious criminal case.

Students in West Branch High School's AP biology classes became detectives when the science rooms were transformed into a CSI Lab.

AP Biology students helped design the case from the ground up, staging a crime scene for students to examine and planting the evidence the investigators would need to explore.

Biology students were presented with a crime scene and given statements that had been collected from various staff members to solve the fictitious crime within the halls of West Branch High School. Several teams of biology students were deployed to investigate the crime.

The students examined evidence from the scene to narrow down the list of suspects and catch the criminal. Pipe cleaners and rubber insects represented maggots that helped students determine the time that had elapsed since the murder. The students worked through other physical evidence to examine fingerprints, run simulated blood and DNA tests, and examine surveillance footage to pinpoint which staff member committed this 'crime'.

On the last day of school, students cracked the case and Ms. Lauren Stitle was ‘arrested’ in the band room. It’s case closed on school until September 2022 for these students!

