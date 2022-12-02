West Brunswick man arrested after standoff

Dec. 2—ORWIGSBURG — A man was taken into custody late Thursday night after a standoff with state police troopers in West Brunswick Township that began around 3 p.m.

Trooper Justin Bedford of the Schuylkill Haven station said troopers were called to a home at 430 Rauschs Road for a report of a disturbance and when they arrived a 62-year-old man pointed a firearm at another man.

The 62-year old, whom police have not identified, then barricaded himself inside the home and law enforcement established a perimeter with the man ignoring several commands to exit the home.

Troopers obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant from Magisterial District Judge Andrew Serina, Orwigsburg, and the state police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT)was dispatched bringing troopers from Schuylkill Haven, Frackville, Hamburg and other stations to the scene, Bedford said.

As SERT members were attempting to make contact with the man he discharged a firearm in the direction of several team members and also struck an armored SERT vehicle.

Bedford said the man was taken into custody and will be charged with aggravated assault and other related offenses.