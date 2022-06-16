West Burlington Swimming Pool will reopen Friday after Tuesday shooting prompted its closure

WEST BURLINGTON — The West Burlington Swimming Pool will reopen to the public Friday after a shooting in the parking lot on Tuesday that sent one man to the hospital prompted its closure.

The pool, located at 602 W. Burlington Ave., is scheduled to reopen at 11:30 a.m. There will be increased police presence in the area.

The pool had to close early on Tuesday when, at about 4:45 p.m., Devontae Richardson, 28, was shot in the face in the parking lot of the pool by a man driving what was described as a blue minivan.

Bystanders were able to assist Richardson until paramedics arrived. He was taken to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington before being transported to Iowa City for further treatment. As of Wednesday, Richardson was reported to be in stable condition, according to West Burlington Police Chief Jesse Logan.

Logan told The Hawk Eye that the suspect's vehicle has been recovered by police, along with a single shell casing found inside the car.

Investigators are declining to name a suspect, but say they are looking for a Black male in his early 30s with a slim to medium build, and do not believe the suspect is still in the area.

The West Burlington Police Department, Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff's Office, Des Moines County Attorney's Office, Burlington Fire Department, West Burlington Fire Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the incident.

No pool staff or guests were injured during the incident, according to a press release from the city of West Burlington.

Pool staff were able to act quickly and direct all the guests from inside the facility to safety after the shooting, the press release states.

West Burlington City Administrator Greg Mandsager told council members Wednesday that he had met earlier in the day with pool staff to make sure they are being provided the support and resources they need and went on to thank them for a job well done in handling the situation.

“I do want to thank our pool staff who did an amazing job," he said. "These are young men and women lifeguards, concessionaires, and pool attendants, as wells our manager, who did an excellent job containing the situation on site while that situation was going on."

He also thanked the many law enforcement agencies who responded to the shooting.

City officials said they are working to ensure safety at the pool.

"While we believe these events are isolated and there is no threat to the public, we have taken extra precautions to ensure all visitors and staff will be safe," the release states, adding that the West Burlington Police Department will increase patrols around the pool.

Officials encourage those that were present at the pool on Tuesday to consider seeking counseling.

"We recognize that there were young people present that may have witnessed this incident," the release states. "We encourage you to talk to your children and seek support as we navigate this situation."

Those who would like to speak with a counselor can do so by contacting one of the following resources and asking to set up an appointment to talk about the shooting incident:

West Burlington School District: (319) 752-8747 (select option 2);

Burlington School District : (319) 753-6791; and

Great River AEA 16: (319) 753-6561.

Anyone with further questions about the shooting or information that can help investigators is asked to call the West Burlington Police Department at (319) 754-8555.

City officials said the police department will issue a formal press release when more information becomes available.

"We are confident that through working together, we will continue to keep the West Burlington Swimming pool safe for our children," the release states.

Brad Vidmar covers public safety and education for The Hawk Eye and can be reached via email at BVidmar@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Police to increase patrols as West Burlington pool reopens on Friday