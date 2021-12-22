West Burlington teen charged with murder in Owen Laird killing to be tried as an adult

The juvenile arrested and charged in connection with the November shooting death of Owen Laird will be tried as an adult.

According to court documents made public Wednesday, Philup Lamont Howard, 15, of West Burlington, is accused of shooting the 18-year-old Laird during a drug deal and has been charged with first-degree murder.

On Nov. 14, West Burlington police were called to the parking lot at Pat Klein Park, located at 631 Swan St., for a report of a gunshot victim, according to the criminal complaint.

When they arrived, they found Laird hunched over in the driver seat of a white Ford Explorer, unresponsive and bleeding on his right side from a gunshot wound.

A juvenile witness told police that he and Laird were at the park to meet with Howard and sell him marijuana.

When Howard arrived, he sat in the backseat of the car behind Laird, according to the criminal complaint.

The witness told police that, after a short conversation, Howard pulled out a handgun, cocked it, and said "Give me everything you got, on my lil cuz, I'll shoot you."

Howard then allegedly struck Laird on the side of the head with the pistol, got out of the car, approached Laird with the driver's side door already open, pulled out the gun, said "b----," and fired a round at Laird, according to the criminal complaint.

After shooting Laird, the witness told police, Howard dropped the handgun, picked it up along with a bag of marijuana that Laird had with him and ran from the scene.

Later that day, police found Howard at his home and arrested him.

On Dec. 13, District Associate Judge Emily Dean, of Iowa's Eighth Judicial District, approved the Des Moines County Attorney Office's request to try Howard as an adult.

On Wednesday, Howard's arraignment was scheduled for 8 a.m. Jan. 10, at the Des Moines County Courthouse.

As of Wednesday, Howard was in custody at Des Moines County jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

This report will be updated with additional details.

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Teen charged with murder in Owen Laird killing to be tried as adult