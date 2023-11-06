If the West cannot win this war, then what war can it win? – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that Ukraine is investing heavily in its own weapons production to become less dependent on Western support, as a loss in the war against Russia would be a defeat for the whole world.

Source: Ukrinform with reference to Kuleba's interview with the German newspaper Welt

Details: Kuleba believes that with help from partners and on its own, Ukraine will definitely win.

Quote: "If the West cannot win this war, then what war can it win?... If we do not win this war, it will be a great defeat for the whole world, including Germany."

Details: He noted that Kyiv is preparing for any developments in US politics next year, which is why it is now investing "on a large scale in its own production of all types of weapons, significantly increasing domestic production and militarising the economy".

Kuleba said that many people underestimated European support for Ukraine, but Europe itself is gradually realising what is at stake.

"Thanks to our friends in Europe and other countries, I think we are not afraid of a doomsday scenario," he stressed.

He expressed his belief that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also "firmly believes [in Ukraine – ed.] and is not afraid of Putin", although he has not yet said that Ukraine should win but always says that Ukraine should not lose.

In Kuleba’s opinion, "there is a big difference between winning and not losing".

Commenting on the issue of Taurus missiles, which has been discussed in recent months, Kuleba said "the Taurus issue is not over for us yet, and we continue to work on it".

