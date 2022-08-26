West Carroll Parish students arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to school

The West Carroll Parish Sheriff's Office arrested three juveniles Friday for allegedly bringing a firearm on school grounds.

Authorities were dispatched to Forest High School in reference to three students bringing a firearm on campus. According to authorities, the three students were taken into custody and booked into the West Carroll Parish Jail.

Due to their ages, the identities of the juveniles will not be released to the public.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: West Carroll Parish students arrested for bringing firearm on school grounds