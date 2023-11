Nov. 19—WEST CARROLLTON — Fire crews are on the scene of reported structure fire in the 1100 block of Miamisburg-Centerville Road near Interstate 75.

Crews were called out at 8:26 a.m. today to 1129 Miamisburg-Centerville and were inside the structure, according to a dispatcher. The site is an office building on nearly an acre of land, Montgomery County land records show.

It was not known how many personnel responded.