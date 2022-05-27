West Carrollton man found guilty of murder in death of 6-week-old girl

May 27—A jury found a West Carrollton man guilty Thursday in the August 2020 death of his girlfriend's 6-week-old daughter.

Charles F. Pulley III, 19, will be sentenced June 14 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he was convicted of two counts of murder, one count each of felonious assault and involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

The conviction is connected to the Aug. 23, 2020, death of Averi Grabans at Dayton Children's Hospital.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger previously said the infant died of blunt force trauma to the head, and that she suffered a skull fracture, hemorrhages and contusions on her head.

Pulley was babysitting Averi on Aug. 19 while her mother was at work. When she picked up her daughter, she noticed bruising on the baby's head, which Pulley said was caused by a car seat, according to the prosecutor's office.

The next day while Pulley was babysitting, he called the infant's mother to say the child was acting strangely and they took her to Dayton Children's Hospital. She died three days later of her injuries.

Pulley remains in the Montgomery County Jail.