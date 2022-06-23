West Carrollton man gets 8 years in child porn case

Jun. 22—A West Carrollton man sentenced Wednesday in a child pornography case had numerous videos and photos on his cellphone and an SD memory card, prosecutors say.

Charles David Stutz, 45, was sentenced to eight years in prison in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty June 2 to two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and two counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor. Stutz originally was indicted in October 2020 on 53 felony charges, court records show.

An investigation began after a resident in January 2019 reported to the Moraine Police Department that a secure digital memory card found outside a Moraine cellphone store contained a large amount of child pornography.

"A forensic examination of the memory card determined it belonged to the defendant," a release from Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. stated.

On March 15, 2019, a different person contacted the West Carrollton Police Department to report seeing child pornography on the defendant's cellphone.

"The phone was forensically analyzed, and numerous videos and photos of child pornography were located," the release stated.

The images were sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The agency was able to identify the child depicted in 18 of the videos or photos, according to the release.

In addition to his eight-year prison term, Stutz on Wednesday was designated both a Tier I and Tier II sex offender, which requires him to register his address every 180 days for 25 years once he is released from prison.