West Carrollton man sentenced to 8 years in prison for child pornography

A West Carrollton man was sentenced to prison on Wednesday after being convicted of possessing and creating child pornography.

Charles David Stutz, 45, was sentenced to serve 8 years in prison and was designated as both a Tier I and a Tier II Sex Offender, according to a release from Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.

On Thursday, January 23, 2019, a citizen contacted the Moraine Police Department to report that he had an SD memory card that contained a large amount of child pornography. The citizen reported that the card had been found outside a Moraine cell phone store, according to the release.

A forensic examination of the memory card determined it belonged to Stutz.

On March 15, 2019, a different citizen contacted the West Carrollton Police Department to report that the citizen had accidentally located child pornography on Stutz’s cell phone. The phone was forensically analyzed, and numerous videos and photos of child pornography were located, the release stated.

According to the release, the images were sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), and in 18 of the videos/photos, the NCEMC was able to identify the child depicted in the images.

In October of 2020, a grand jury indicted Stutz on counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

Earlier this month, Stutz entered a guilty plea and was found guilty by the court on two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and two counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

Once Stutz is released from prison, he will be required to register his address every 180 days for 25 years.











