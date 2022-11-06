West Charlotte neighborhood deemed safe after suspect not found in barricade situation, CMPD says

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police SWAT team responded to a barricaded situation in a west Charlotte neighborhood and a suspect is still at-large.

In a update Sunday afternoon, CMPD said they responded to a domestic disturbance call around 4:30 a.m. where a suspect barricaded inside the residence with a weapon.

Shortly before 4 a.m., Metro Division Officers responded to the 3200 block of Credenza Rd. in reference to a domestic disturbance call for service where the suspect had barricaded inside the residence with a weapon. Around 9:30 a.m., assistance from the SWAT Unit was requested. https://t.co/9Z5Uh7bRRA — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 6, 2022

Authorities said members of A SWAT unit were assisting officers on Credenza Road by 9:30 a.m.

A search found the suspect was no longer at the home. A firearm was recovered at the scene. The area has been deemed safe by CMPD.

Officers are urged the public to avoid the area.

CMPD's SWAT Team is responding to a barricaded subject. https://t.co/4IvICOWJ8c — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 6, 2022

