West Chester couple found dead in their home, police investigating

Jul. 7—A couple was found dead Tuesday night in their West Chester Twp. home, and police are investigating.

The husband and wife in their 70s were found by a family member about 8:25 p.m. in the 8800 block of Revere Run. A note was found at the scene.

According to the family member who called 911, neighbors were worried about the couple because trash cans were left out. When the son went to check on them, they were dead.

The Butler County Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death.