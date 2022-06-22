West Chester man arrested after Clermont County crash that killed woman, infant

A West Chester Township man has been arrested and charged in connection with a crash that killed a woman and infant in Clermont County, court records show.

Juan Jimenez, 26, is facing numerous charges including aggravated vehicular homicide and driving while under the influence, according to documents filed in Clermont County Municipal Court.

Jimenez was driving a 2007 Honda Civic south on Ohio 222 near Elklick Road at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday when he failed to negotiate a curve, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

He then crossed the center line and struck a 2020 Ford Fusion head-on, officials said.

Maria Rodriguez and the child, who were passengers in the Honda, were pronounced dead at the scene, a criminal complaint states.

Another passenger in the Civic was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries, officials said. The driver of the Ford was treated for minor injuries.

Jimenez was taken to Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. At the hospital, Jimenez told investigators he had a "large alcoholic beverage" while eating at a restaurant earlier in the day, the complaint states.

Court documents say Jimenez also lacked a valid driver's license at the time of the crash.

Jail and court records show Jimenez is currently being held at the Clermont County Jail on a $750,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 30.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: West Chester man arrested after crash that killed woman, infant