West Chester man still missing; police need help finding him

Feb. 4—West Chester Police searched this week for Alexander Enslen, hoping to turn up some answers leading to his whereabouts.

They found nothing.

Enslen, 31, is 5 feet 11 inches tall weighing 155 pounds. He was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Walmart on Cincinnati-Dayton Road wearing a brown leather jacket, light colored jeans and brown boots.

Enslen had been to Olde Village Tavern at the corner of Cincinnati-Dayton and Fountain Boulevard and left on foot walking on Cin-Day.

Police searched the wooded area surrounding the tavern and Walmart with police dogs and air craft, but nothing was found.

"They are looking for anybody who might have seen him," said Barb Wilson, township spokeswoman. "They are going to do everything they can to find him, but they need some help from the public."

Enslen's roommate reported him missing, but detectives have also talked to his girlfriend and mother and none of them have heard from him, Wilson said.

Police are asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of Enslen to contact the West Chester Police Department at 513-777-2231.