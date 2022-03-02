West Chester man still missing despite recent searches on ground and in air

Mar. 2—Search teams and police are continuing to search for Alexander Enslen who went missing from West Chester Twp. more than a month ago.

Enslen, 31, is 5 feet 11 inches tall weighing 155 pounds. He was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Jan. 31 in the area of Walmart on Cincinnati-Dayton Road wearing a brown leather jacket, light colored jeans and brown boots.

Enslen had been to Olde Village Tavern at the corner of Cincinnati-Dayton and Fountain Boulevard and left walking on Cincinnati-Dayton, apparently to his apartment on Lakeside Drive.

Police searched the wooded area surrounding the tavern and Walmart with police dogs and aircraft, but nothing was found.

Enslen's roommate reported him missing, but detectives have also talked to his girlfriend and mother and none of them have heard from him.

On Tuesday, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office helicopter teams assisted West Chester Police detectives in the ongoing search for Enslen. They flew over areas along Cincinnati-Dayton and Interstate 75, but again nothing was found.

Equusearch Midwest also conducted a search in the area on Saturday, looking for Enslen or clues to his whereabouts.

Barb Wilson, West Chester spokeswoman, said there have been no new leads or information about Enslen and police need help for anyone who may have information.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Enslen to contact the West Chester Police Department at 513-777-2231.