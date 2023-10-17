West Chester mom who left kids alone before apartment fire 'lost everything she loves'

It has been over a year since a fire at a West Chester Township apartment killed two of Ashley Rhiles' children.

On Tuesday, 30-year-old Rhiles was sentenced to serve six years in prison for leaving her children alone before the fire broke out at her Aster Park Drive home.

She pleaded guilty in September to two counts each of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children, according to Butler County Common Pleas Court filings.

Rhiles had asked the court to grant her probation in lieu of prison time.

She was cooperative throughout the investigation and surrendered herself to law enforcement after her indictment in March, Rhiles' attorney, Alex Deardorff, said in a September court filing.

Officials have said the Sept. 17, 2022, fire broke out in one of the bedrooms. First responders arrived at the apartment to find Rhiles' four children unresponsive and no adults inside the home.

Alaiya Encarnacion, 2, and Bryson Brooks, 4, died at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center following the blaze. Rhiles' two other children were seriously injured but survived.

She made a trip to a nearby store shortly before the fire began, leaving her children, all under 6 years old, alone at the apartment, the attorney said. She was gone for 15 minutes.

At the time, Rhiles was in dental school and supporting her children on her own, Deardorff said in a statement to The Enquirer.

"It was a horrible mistake and she has lost everything she loves as a result of that choice," Deardorff said. "I have never had a client in so much pain and will continue to stand by her every day of this sentence."

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided the photo for this report.

