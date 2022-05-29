West Chester police investigating death of woman found on the side of Muhlhauser Road this afternoon

West Chester Township police and the Butler County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a woman found on the side of Muhlhauser Road, just west of Ohio 747.

Barb Wilson, spokeswoman for West Chester Township, said a security guard at a nearby building who saw the woman called police shortly after 3:30 p.m. today.

The Enquirer will update this story as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Butler County coroner and West Chester police investigating death of woman found on side of road