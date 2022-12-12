West Chester police release 911 tape of SWAT incident; woman in custody

Dec. 12—West Chester Police have released the 911 call when a man reported a female about 45 years old forced her way into his house and was brandishing a household knife.

The man told the dispatcher "there is an intruder in my house" and said he doesn't know the person. "She took a knife and then she wants to stop me," he said.

The caller said he was outside his house and "she's destroying the things in my house." The woman can be heard saying "get the (expletive) out of my face."

The incident in the Princeton Crossing community began around 4:30 a.m. Monday and a SWAT team responded to the scene, according to Barb Wilson, West Chester spokesperson.

Around 8:10 a.m., Wilson said the incident had ended and the no one was harmed. The woman was taken into custody.

Police did not identify those involved.