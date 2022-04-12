West Chester Twp. police seek massage therapist accused of sex acts

Apr. 12—West Chester Twp. police are looking for a man allegedly connected with a sexual attack while working as a massage therapist last year.

Jordan Washington, 30, is wanted on two counts of sexual imposition and one count of sexual battery, which stem from his employment as a massage therapist at a doctor's office on Wunnenberg Way in March 2021.

Washington is 6 feet 4inches tall and 195 pounds His last known address is in Northern Kentucky.

Police are asking anyone who may know where he is to contact their local police department or Deputy Randy Frazier from the US Marshall's Task Force at 513-413-4422 or email tips to rfrazier@ButlerSheriff.org.