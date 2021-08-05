West Chester Twp. serial robbery suspect may be heading to Kentucky or Tennessee

Aug. 5—A 20-year-old man now charged in a series of armed robberies late last month in West Chester Twp. may be headed south along Interstate 75 to Kentucky or Tennessee.

Corey Hilliard Bates has a felony arrest warrant with a nationwide pickup. Bates stands 6 feet, 1 inch and has a neck tattoo of a broken heart stitched together, West Chester police said.

"Bates is armed and dangerous and is believed to be carrying a black handgun. Anyone who comes into contact with Corey Bates should use extreme caution and contact 911," police said in a Wednesday evening update.

New information is that Bates is traveling in an unknown vehicle with Thomas Walters, 23, who stands 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs 120 pounds.

Bates is connected to at least four robberies between July 28 and July 30 at gas stations.

One robbery was reported on July 28 and three were reported on July 30. Two of the robberies involved Bates displaying a handgun.

The first robbery occurred at a Walmart on Cincinnati-Dayton Road. Bates reportedly stole the victim's purse and multiple credit cards, along with her drivers license, the WCPD reported.

The first of three robberies on July 30 occurred around 5:45 p.m. in a Meijer parking lot on Tylersville Road. Bates reportedly stole the victim's purse, multiple credit cards and her cell phone, the WCPD said. The victim reportedly sustained minor injuries.

The second robbery on July 30 occurred at a Marathon gas station on Princeton Glendale Road around 11:30 p.m. The victim reported that Bates was brandishing a gun and stole money and a cash register drawer. Reports from the WCPD show that another suspect may have been involved along with Bates. The third robbery on July 30 occurred about 15 minutes later at a Speedway in the same area. A victim reported that Bates and another unknown male suspect robbed a victim while brandishing a handgun.

If anyone has information about any of the crimes or Bates' location, contact the West Chester Police Department at 513-777-2231 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://www.westchesteroh.org/government/police/public-feedback/report-a-tip.