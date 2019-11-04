Do You Like West China Cement Limited (HKG:2233) At This P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how West China Cement Limited's (HKG:2233) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. West China Cement has a price to earnings ratio of 4.78, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying HK$4.78 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

View our latest analysis for West China Cement

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for West China Cement:

P/E of 4.78 = HK$1.15 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ HK$0.24 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does West China Cement's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that West China Cement has a lower P/E than the average (5.4) P/E for companies in the basic materials industry.

SEHK:2233 Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 4th 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think West China Cement will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

It's great to see that West China Cement grew EPS by 14% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 24% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does West China Cement's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

West China Cement's net debt equates to 27% of its market capitalization. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Bottom Line On West China Cement's P/E Ratio

West China Cement's P/E is 4.8 which is below average (10.3) in the HK market. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue. Since analysts are predicting growth will continue, one might expect to see a higher P/E so it may be worth looking closer.