West, China showdown looms in vote at UN human rights body

2
JAMEY KEATEN
·2 min read

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.'s top human rights body is poised to vote Thursday on a proposal from Britain, Turkey, the United States and other mostly Western countries to hold a debate next year on alleged rights abuses against Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in China's western Xinjiang region.

It's shaping up as a test of political and diplomatic clout between the West and Beijing.

The vote on the proposal at the Human Rights Council follows days of backchannel arm-twisting, coaxing and convincing in Geneva and in many national capitals as Western countries try to build momentum on a report from former U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet's office, released Aug. 31, that found that possible “crimes against humanity” had occurred in Xinjiang.

Diplomats were predicting a close contest — and one going down to the wire. One ambassador from a developing country that is currently one of the council's 47 member countries, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he was expecting an email from his national capital on Thursday morning finally instructing him how to vote.

The make-up of the council rotates among U.N. member states each year, and China — a powerful country with a permanent seat on the Security Council — has never been the subject of a country-specific resolution at the council since it was founded more than 16 years ago.

“It's always difficult for countries to vote against a permanent member of the Security Council," said one Western diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, in an effort to manage expectations. He acknowledged it was a “genuinely difficult call” for some countries — notably those with economic or political ties to China — to sign on to the measure.

The measure would require a simple majority among voting countries to pass, and some countries are expected to abstain.

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea Test-Fires Missile After Criticizing US Carrier Move

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles toward waters where a U.S. aircraft carrier had been deployed, ratcheting up tensions in the region.The missile launches off North Korea’s east coast Thursday added to one of its biggest barrage of tests under leader Kim Jong Un, including its first launch of a rocket over Japan in five years. It came shortly after North Korea condemned the Biden administration for redeploying the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier gro

  • US envoy blames Houthis for failure to extend cease-fire

    The U.S. envoy to Yemen on Wednesday blamed rebel Houthi leaders for the recent failure to extend the country's cease-fire agreement, accusing them of making last-minute ‘maximalist demands' that derailed constructive negotiations. Yemen’s warring sides failed to reach an agreement to extend the nationwide truce Sunday, threatening to reignite the country’s bloody civil war after a six-month cessation in front-line fighting. During a news conference, U.S. Special Envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking said the Houthis ‘hijacked' the negotiations by suddenly demanding the salaries of their military and security personnel be paid before that of Yemeni civil servants.

  • China's vast Xinjiang hit with COVID-19 travel restrictions

    The sprawling Xinjiang region in western China has been hit with sweeping COVID-19 travel restrictions as the government ratchets up control measures across the country ahead of a key Communist Party congress later this month. As is often the case with China’s draconian “zero-COVID” policy, the measures seemed out of proportion to the number of cases detected. The National Health Commission announced Thursday that 97 cases had been recorded in Xinjiang in the latest 24-hour period, after 91 cases were reported the previous day.

  • UN Security Council splits, again, over North Korea missiles

    Debate over how to handle a North Korean ballistic missile launch over Japanese territory split an already deeply fractured U.N. Security Council on Wednesday, with Russia and China insisting that U.S.-led military exercises in the region had provoked North Korea into acting. Wednesday’s session ended with no agreement on next steps, despite warnings from the U.S. and its allies that the council’s inability to reach consensus on North Korea’s record number of missile launches this year was emboldening North Korea and undermining the authority of the United Nations' most powerful body.

  • Babies in Tigray dying at 4 times pre-war levels, study says

    Babies in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region are dying in their first month of life at four times the rate before the war cut off access to most medical care for over 5 million people, according to the most sweeping study yet of how mothers and children are suffering. Almost two years have passed since the war started and Ethiopia's government isolated the Tigray region from the rest of the world, severing basic services such as electricity, phone, internet and banking. While United Nations-backed investigators last month said all sides including the Tigray forces have committed abuses, they said the Ethiopian government is using “starvation of civilians” as a weapon of war.

  • With division at home, UK's Truss seeks to thaw EU relations

    After an acrimonious divorce and years of bickering, Britain’s government looks like it wants to make up with the European Union. The tax-cutting economic plans of the country's new prime minister, Liz Truss, has her feuding at home with financial markets, the opposition and chunks of her own Conservative Party. Truss and her ministers say they want to solve a fractious dispute with the European Union over post-Brexit trade rules.

  • North Korea launches more missiles as US redeploys carrier

    North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Thursday after the United States redeployed an aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula in response to Pyongyang’s previous launch of a nuclear-capable missile over Japan. The latest missile launches suggest North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is determined to continue with weapons tests aimed at boosting his nuclear arsenal in defiance of international sanctions. Many experts say Kim’s goal is to eventually win U.S. recognition as a legitimate nuclear state and the lifting of those sanctions, though the United States and its allies have shown no sign of allowing that to happen.

  • Nobel panel to announce winner of literature prize

    The winner of the Nobel Prize in literature will be announced Thursday at the Swedish Academy in Stockholm. While the recipient is notoriously unpredictable, one clear contender is Salman Rushdie, the India-born writer and free-speech advocate who spent years in hiding after Iran’s clerical rulers called for his death over his 1988 novel “The Satanic Verses.” Rushdie, 75, was stabbed and seriously injured in August at a festival in New York state.

  • Paris Club Seeks China Collaboration in Sri Lanka Debt Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Paris Club creditors reached out to China and India to coordinate Sri Lanka’s debt-restructuring talks, according to a person familiar with the matter, in an attempt to bring major global creditors together to rework the obligations of emerging economies.The club, an informal group of mostly rich, western bilateral creditors, is awaiting a response from both countries after it sent an official request in late August to work together, said an official who declined to be identified

  • China's reliance on Russian oil has soared with more than 1 in 5 barrels of imported crude now coming from Moscow

    Chinese imports of Russian crude oil grew in the second quarter of 2022, despite overall imports falling according to the EIA.

  • Kremlin praises Elon Musk as Ukraine ambassador tells him to 'f—off'

    Tesla CEO inserts himself into the escalating war—via Twitter, of course.

  • Hurricane Ian rebuild? Putin like Hitler? Why run anti-Trump tripe? Letters, Oct. 6, 2022

    Readers wonder whether Vladimir Putin is repeating Nazi strategy of Adolf Hitler in Ukraine and whether rebuilding bridge to Sanibel Island is worthy.

  • New Bedford pair found guilty and sentenced in Nantucket cocaine trafficking case

    Two people arrested in connection with cocaine-trafficking on Nantucket in 2019 have been found guilty by an island jury. Both faces years in prison.

  • Kicking your kids off of your health insurance could actually help them save money

    Sometimes kicking the kids off your health insurance if they have the option to use their own employer-based plan can actually help them save money in the long run.

  • Pentagon holds missile drills, deploys aircraft carrier east of North Korea after ballistic missile launch

    The U.S. military and South Korean forces held joint missile drills a day after North Korea launched a missile over Japan, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command announced late Tuesday. The bilateral exercise over the West Sea was meant to “showcase combined deterrent and dynamic strike capabilities” and included the dropping of Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) precision bombs on the…

  • Ukrainian forces take down 15 UAVs and more than 300 occupiers

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 6 OCTOBER 2022, 09:29 Over the past day, 5 October, the Armed Forces of Ukraine took down 15 Russian UAVs, 3 missile systems, 14 tanks, and killed approximately 330 occupiers.

  • OPEC’s oil cuts force the US to reconsider its foreign policy

    OPEC+ announced it’ll slash output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) on Wednesday (Oct. 5), the biggest cut since the pandemic started in 2020. The White House’s reaction was swift, calling the decision “shortsighted” and accusing the oil cartel of “aligning with Russia.”

  • Trump said the FBI found classified documents at his home because federal workers packed them. But emails Bloomberg got show boxes were already packed when movers arrived.

    Emails show a GSA agent repeatedly telling Trump's team they can't use tax dollars to ship personal items, including gifts and a Trump painting.

  • Court Screwup Reveals Mar-a-Lago Judge’s Latest Legal Absurdity in Trump Case

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily BeastFirst, she stopped FBI special agents from even glancing at the classified documents they recovered from Mar-a-Lago. Then she appointed a special court referee that former President Donald Trump wanted to slow down the investigation over his mishandling of classified documents.But now, it’s clear District Court Judge Aileen Cannon already knew the Department of Justice was ready to hand Trump back a ton of personal records six days before she cla

  • Pete Buttigieg Has Perfect Response To Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Unhinged Complaint

    The Georgia Republican accused the transportation secretary of trying to “emasculate the way we drive” by supporting electric cars.