West Coast Braces Amid Tsunami Threat; Synagogue Held Hostage
ACROSS AMERICA — Good morning! It’s Sunday, Jan. 16. On Saturday, a country watched as an unknown suspect held at least four people hostage at a Dallas-area synagogue. In addition to this story, here are the other headlines we’re following today:
An undersea volcano eruption triggered tsunami advisories along the U.S. West Coast.
The family of Martin Luther King Jr. rallied in Phoenix, Arizona.
A newborn baby was found dead in a duffel bag near a Chicago fire station.
A woman died when she was pushed in front of a New York City subway.
At least four people were reportedly held hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday as police attempted negotiations with the unknown suspect.
The synagogue's rabbi was believed to be among the hostages, an official told The Associated Press.
An earlier livestream of the service containing audio but no video captured a man talking angrily, at times demanding to talk to his sister on the phone. Shortly before 2 p.m., the man said, "You got to do something. I don't want to see this guy dead." Moments later, the feed cut out. The man repeatedly mentioned Islam and used profanities, and he repeatedly said he thought he was going to die.
"It's an evolving situation, and we have a lot of law enforcement personnel on scene," FBI Dallas spokeswoman Katie Chaumont told The AP. »TX Synagogue Hostage Situation: Rabbi Among Held; Police Evacuate, via Dallas Patch
West Coast Braces Amid Tsunami Advisory
An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. A tsunami advisory was in effect for Hawaii, Alaska and the U.S. Pacific coast, with reports of waves pushing boats up in the docks in Hawaii. »Volcano Erupts In Pacific; West Coast Under Tsunami Advisory, via Across America Patch
King Family Rallies In AZ
As the nation prepares to mark the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., some members of his family spent it in conservative-leaning Arizona to mobilize support for languishing federal voting rights legislation. Arizona is one of 19 states that passed more 30 restrictive voting laws in the last year. The King family also chose Arizona to send a message to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. »King Family Rallies In Arizona For Voting Bills Ahead Of MLK Day, via Phoenix Patch
Chemical Plant Fire Contained
A massive 11-alarm fire that broke out at a chemical plant in Passaic, New Jersey, on Friday night has been contained after firefighters worked through the night, battling both flames and frigid temperatures. The fire broke out at Majestic Industries and the Qualco chemical plant in Passaic just after 8:15 p.m. Friday. »NJ Chemical Plant Fire Contained, Evacuations Avoided, via Wayne, New Jersey, Patch
More national headlines on Patch, other news websites:
Expect More Worrisome Variants After Omicron, Scientists Say
Bob Saget Laid To Rest. 'Full House' Stars, Comedians Pay Tribute
15,000 Of Nation's 45,000 Crumbling Bridges Finally Getting Fixed
Goodbye 'Godsend': Expiration Of Child Tax Credits Hits Home
Gay, Bisexual Men Should Be Allowed To Give Blood Now: Senators
Week In Photos: Bronx Fire; Snowy Owl In D.C.; Sen. Harry Reid
CDC Updates Mask Guidance; Says N95s Offer Best Protection, via The Washington Post
Around ‘The Patch’
A newborn baby was found dead in a duffel bag Saturday near a Chicago Fire Department firehouse on the Near North Side. The baby was found covered in snow as firefighters were shoveling. »Baby Found Dead In Duffel Bag On Near North Side: Reports, via Chicago Patch
Am Illinois family thinks at least two Chicago area hospitals need to rethink their visitor policies after they were separated from their newborn son who tested positive for COVID-19. »Parents Say They Can't Visit Baby In NICU Who Has COVID-19, via Crystal Lake-Cary, Illinois, Patch
More local news:
Woman Pushed In Front Of Subway, Killed At Times Square, via Midtown-Hell’s Kitchen Patch
Republican Glenn Youngkin Sworn In As Virginia's 74th Governor, via Richmond, Virginia, Patch
After School Satan Club Turns Up In Illinois To Mixed Reactions, via Chicago Patch
When 'Young Bride' Betty White Called Westchester Home, via Chappaqua-Mount Kisco, New York, Patch
Car Thieves Call Joliet Police After Vehicle Breaks Down: Cops, via Joliet, Illinois, Patch
Waukesha Christmas Parade Suspect Bound Over For Trial, via Waukesha Patch
House Hunting
Live the rustic life in this stunning log cabin for sale in Mentor, Ohio. Listed at $650,000, the home has two garages, solid wood floors and a guest cabin.
This Day In History
In 1991, the Persian Gulf War, triggered by Iraq's occupation of Kuwait in August 1990, began on this day with a U.S.-led air offensive against Iraq that continued until a cease-fire was declared on Feb. 28.
Find Your Patch
Patch is in more than 1,000 communities across America. Find your community and see what's happening outside your front door.
This article originally appeared on the Across America Patch