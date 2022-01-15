West Coast Braces Amid Tsunami Threat; Synagogue Held Hostage

People watch large waves crash on Lighthouse Point in Santa Cruz, Calif., after a tsunami advisory was issued for the entire U.S. west coast. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

ACROSS AMERICA — Good morning! It’s Sunday, Jan. 16. On Saturday, a country watched as an unknown suspect held at least four people hostage at a Dallas-area synagogue. In addition to this story, here are the other headlines we’re following today:

An undersea volcano eruption triggered tsunami advisories along the U.S. West Coast.

The family of Martin Luther King Jr. rallied in Phoenix, Arizona.

A newborn baby was found dead in a duffel bag near a Chicago fire station.

A woman died when she was pushed in front of a New York City subway.

At least four people were reportedly held hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday as police attempted negotiations with the unknown suspect.

The synagogue's rabbi was believed to be among the hostages, an official told The Associated Press.

An earlier livestream of the service containing audio but no video captured a man talking angrily, at times demanding to talk to his sister on the phone. Shortly before 2 p.m., the man said, "You got to do something. I don't want to see this guy dead." Moments later, the feed cut out. The man repeatedly mentioned Islam and used profanities, and he repeatedly said he thought he was going to die.

"It's an evolving situation, and we have a lot of law enforcement personnel on scene," FBI Dallas spokeswoman Katie Chaumont told The AP. »TX Synagogue Hostage Situation: Rabbi Among Held; Police Evacuate, via Dallas Patch

West Coast Braces Amid Tsunami Advisory

An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. A tsunami advisory was in effect for Hawaii, Alaska and the U.S. Pacific coast, with reports of waves pushing boats up in the docks in Hawaii. »Volcano Erupts In Pacific; West Coast Under Tsunami Advisory, via Across America Patch

King Family Rallies In AZ

As the nation prepares to mark the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., some members of his family spent it in conservative-leaning Arizona to mobilize support for languishing federal voting rights legislation. Arizona is one of 19 states that passed more 30 restrictive voting laws in the last year. The King family also chose Arizona to send a message to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. »King Family Rallies In Arizona For Voting Bills Ahead Of MLK Day, via Phoenix Patch

Chemical Plant Fire Contained

A massive 11-alarm fire that broke out at a chemical plant in Passaic, New Jersey, on Friday night has been contained after firefighters worked through the night, battling both flames and frigid temperatures. The fire broke out at Majestic Industries and the Qualco chemical plant in Passaic just after 8:15 p.m. Friday. »NJ Chemical Plant Fire Contained, Evacuations Avoided, via Wayne, New Jersey, Patch

A newborn baby was found dead in a duffel bag Saturday near a Chicago Fire Department firehouse on the Near North Side. The baby was found covered in snow as firefighters were shoveling. »Baby Found Dead In Duffel Bag On Near North Side: Reports, via Chicago Patch

Am Illinois family thinks at least two Chicago area hospitals need to rethink their visitor policies after they were separated from their newborn son who tested positive for COVID-19. »Parents Say They Can't Visit Baby In NICU Who Has COVID-19, via Crystal Lake-Cary, Illinois, Patch

