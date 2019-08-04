West Coast Paper Mills (NSE:WSTCSTPAPR) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that West Coast Paper Mills Limited (NSE:WSTCSTPAPR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is West Coast Paper Mills's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, West Coast Paper Mills had ₹3.61b of debt, up from ₹3.15b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had ₹2.29b in cash, and so its net debt is ₹1.32b.

How Strong Is West Coast Paper Mills's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that West Coast Paper Mills had liabilities of ₹5.13b due within a year, and liabilities of ₹3.03b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹2.29b as well as receivables valued at ₹1.64b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ₹4.24b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since West Coast Paper Mills has a market capitalization of ₹14.3b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

West Coast Paper Mills has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.25. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 19.9 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. On top of that, West Coast Paper Mills grew its EBIT by 40% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine West Coast Paper Mills's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.