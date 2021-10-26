West Coast slammed by record-breaking bomb cyclone
An atmospheric river of moisture brought record-breaking rain totals to several cities and more than two feet of snow to parts of the Sierra Nevada.
ORLANDO, Fla. — It may be getting cooler, but there is still 36 day left in the Atlantic hurricane season, and experts are watching an area of disturbance Monday morning that could produce the next storm of the year. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the U.S. East Coast, where it expects a non-tropical low-pressure system to emerge in the next day or so. The frontal low should move ...
4.7 magnitude earthquake hits near Monterey, San Luis Obispo county line
Across Northern California, crews worked Monday to clear streets of toppled trees and branches and to clean gutters clogged by debris carried by rainwater from a massive storm that caused flooding and rock slides, and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands.
The storm dumped record-breaking rain on California, leading to flash flooding and evacuations in some areas.
Moderate to heavy rain fell across Northern California heading into a weekend that's expected bring stormy weather to the drought-ravaged state, which is among the hardest hit as the U.S. West continues to strain under dry conditions.
NOAA; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios; Data: NOAA; Map: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosThe return of La Niña for the second straight year means winter in Colorado will bring warmer temperatures and less precipitation than normal, according to a new forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.Why it matters: Dry conditions have fueled some of Colorado's most devastating wildfires, including last year's East Troublesome blaze, which raged for more than a month and destroyed nearly 194,000 acres.G
STORM WATCH: Several drivers abandoned their vehicles on I-880 in Fremont after flooding from one of the strongest storms to hit the Bay Area in years blocked the freeway early Monday.
Raw video of damage in North Bay as storm rips through the Bay Area
‘Atmospheric river’ expected to bring record-breaking rainfall, strong winds and to wreak havoc across northern part of state Storm roars ashore in California, flooding highways, toppling trees and causing mud flows in areas burned bare by recent fires. Photograph: NOAA/ZUMA Press Wire Service/REX/Shutterstock A powerful storm has roared ashore in California, flooding cities, toppling trees and causing mud flows in areas burned bare by recent fires. With an armful of belongings, Pablo Paredes (l
A furious storm unleashed from a "bomb cyclone" over the Pacific Ocean slammed Northern California, bringing fierce winds and dangerous flooding.
Communities around the Tri-State are feeling the effects of the season's first nor'easter as the system bears down on the area with heavy rain and high w
(Bloomberg) -- Sacramento had its rainiest day in history and downpours made the record books in San Francisco as a powerful Pacific storm ripped across the West, spilling rocks onto highways, toppling trees and leaving thousands without power. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next
The storm that struck California was called the strongest to hit the West Coast, and the Northeast braced for a nor’easter that could cause flooding.
Data: NOAA; Map: Will Chase/Axios The extreme atmospheric river pummeling parts of Northern California — attached to a record strong bomb cyclone, no less — may be a poor indicator of how this winter will treat the West.Why it matters: With much of the West locked in the first climate change-related megadrought, with an especially pronounced dry period since 2020, hopes are pinned on the rain and mountain snow that could fall during the wet season.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios M
A bomb cyclone delivered huge amounts of snow to the Sierra Nevada, closing schools for some students who started the year late due to wildfires.
After the storm passes, the drought plaguing much of the state will remain, potentially improving in some areas but worsening in others.
Flash flood watches were issued across parts of the mid-Atlantic on Monday afternoon as a powerful storm took shape off the Atlantic coast. The storm is poised to bring miserable weather conditions to areas from the mid-Atlantic coast to New England this week, and AccuWeather forecasters say it's just the first of multiple storms that take aim at the Northeast during the final week of October. The storm has been categorized as a nor'easter since it will be spreading northeasterly winds along the
A series of powerful "atmospheric river" storms are delivering historic amounts of rainfall across parts of drought-stricken California and the Pacific Northwest.Why it matters: The atmospheric river, packing large amounts of moisture, was causing Northern California to whiplash from drought to flood, as it slowly moved south overnight. It's triggered widespread power outages, flooding and mudslides.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A stormy and wet perio
New Hampshire Department of Transportation workers in Lincoln encountered a snow-covered Kancamagus Highway on Monday morning.