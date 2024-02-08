West Coast states introduce legislation to make Pacific Standard Time permanent

West Coast states and British Columbia all passed legislation prior to the pandemic to move to daylight saving time permanently, but Congress has not acted, with recent versions of bills stalling in committees.

Now there is a multistate effort to instead make Pacific Standard Time permanent. California, Idaho, Oregon and Washington all recently introduced similar concepts.

Moving to Pacific Standard Time does not need the approval of Congress. States can opt out. But until and if that happens, we'll set our clocks forward an hour on March 10.

Currently, most of Arizona and Hawaii are the only states on permanent standard time.

Here's where the new legislation on the West Coast stands in each state.

The historic Pomeroy & Keene clock on State Street on Friday, Sept. 13, 2023 in downtown Salem, Ore.

California Assembly effort would repeal daylight saving time

Assembly Bill No. 1776 would repeal daylight saving time in California, requiring the state to observe year-round standard time. The proposal would require passage by a two-thirds vote.

Assemblyman Tri Ta of Westminster introduced the proposal. He said putting an end to switching from standard time to daylight saving time in the spring and then back to standard time in the fall would "promote the health of the people of California and across the American West.”

The bill was referred Monday to the Committee on Governmental Organization.

Idaho lawmaker says rationale for switching time no longer needed

Idaho's version of the bill has been drafted as RS30948 with intent to move to the House State Affairs Committee.

Since Congress hasn't approved daylight savings time, "our second choice is to return to standard time," said bill sponsor state Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene.

Alfieri said there is no reason to switch twice a year because "we have electricity and lights."

"It's important because when we change time twice a year, there are increased medical incidents, heart attacks and traffic accidents ... as people adjust in the days after the change," he said.

Oregon state senator says permanent standard time makes more sense

Oregon state Sen. Kim Thatcher, R-Keizer, said Senate Bill 1548 would adopt Pacific Standard Time for 12 months of the year.

Thatcher said momentum has built to move to standard time in the five years since Oregon passed the daylight saving time bill that has been languishing in Congress.

"People are done with the switch," she said.

The Oregon legislation states that the part of Oregon in the Pacific Time Zone would stop "the one-hour change of time in the spring and fall of each year" keeping the zone standard time year-round.

That means the area in eastern Oregon that is in the Mountain Time Zone would continue to switch from daylight saving to standard time.

What it ll take for Colorado to change When does daylight saving time start in 2024, and when will Colorado stop changing clocks?

Washington state proposal misses deadline

Washington state lawmakers introduced a proposal in December 2023 that would exempt the state from daylight saving time, starting Nov. 4.

SB 5795 did not make it out of committee by Jan. 31, the deadline in the Washington Legislature for bills to be read into the record on the floor of the Senate or House, depending on where the legislation originated.

Washington's proposal, introduced by state Sen. Mike Padden, R-Spokane Valley, stated if Congress authorizes daylight saving time year-round, Washington "will do so."

Cherrill Crosby contributed to this story.

Dianne Lugo covers the Oregon Legislature and equity issues. Reach her at dlugo@statesmanjournal.com or on Twitter @DianneLugo

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: West Coast states introduce bills for permanent Pacific Standard Time