This West Coast Vintage Garage Invites Customers To Step Back in Time

Gabrielle Olya
·1 min read
Grumps-Garage
Grumps-Garage

We here at GOBankingRates want to help get our nation’s small businesses back on their feet after the COVID-19 pandemic. To do that, we’re highlighting readers’ favorite small businesses around the country, and shining a spotlight on what makes them special to their customers and their towns.

Have a Small Business That You’d Like to See Highlighted? Nominate Them Here

In this edition of our Small Business Spotlight series, we’re featuring Grumps-Garage in Lake Elsinore, California, the only shop worldwide that focuses on 1928-1956 Americana. In addition to being filled with all kinds of collectibles from the era, Grumps is also a full Ford parts shop and has a replica 1952 gas station that serves as a live music venue. Here, we chat with owner Mark Carrillo about where his interest in this era originated, how his garage differentiates itself from other shops and why being a business owner is about way more than money.

Was there a particular moment or experience that inspired you to start your business?

[My] interest in this era [was] sparked by my father buying me a 1955 Chevrolet at 3 years old.

A Dream Fulfilled: Restaurateur Brings Caribbean Flavors To Colorado Springs

What did you take from past experiences or jobs that you knew you did not want to be a part of your business?

The fact [that] previous shops herded customers in and out. [We] wanted to focus on building relationships with the customer base as much as getting their sales.

Read More: A Handmade Bow Company Brings Some Extra Sparkle to Indiana and Beyond

What has been the most rewarding aspect of being a business owner?

Getting to remind people [of] the greatness that this country once created. And without any outside influence — strictly from my heart.

How has the pandemic affected your business?

Greatly, as I have a large overseas base that just can’t get to the states. Money has been tight.

Discover: Trusting ‘Crazy Ideas’ Has Helped This Honolulu Boutique To Thrive

How can people continue to support your business during this time?

Shop in-store or on the web. With prices and items for everyone, ANY sale helps small businesses.

What advice would you give to someone who wants to start their own business?

Don’t make it about money. In this era, you must have your heart and soul invested. And hopefully, you have a fantastic support staff.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: Sept. 9, 2021

This interview has been edited for clarity.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: This West Coast Vintage Garage Invites Customers To Step Back in Time

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Leading Software-as-a-Service Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    SaaS is a dynamic business model, and these three stocks are leveraging it to take over big industries.

  • Issa Rae Hopes To Inspire Black-Owned Businesses To Certify Through ‘ByBlack’ Initiative

    Issa Rae is rooting for everybody Black once again as one of the newest Black businesses to certify through this new program....

  • Money Choice: I gave up a high-paying corporate job to pursue my dream

    When the pandemic hits, Germaine Lim founder of Elpis @ Hideout pivoted the company into a social enterprise.

  • Data: Small businesses lack savings, fret about debt as COVID-Delta variant infections soar

    Main Street small businesses are as cash strapped as they have ever been.

  • Nigeria's Prospa gets $3.8M pre-seed to offer small businesses banking and software services

    In Nigeria, there are more than 40 million micro-businesses underserved in some form or another regarding banking services. Although some of these businesses have registered bank accounts, gaps exist in how banks use the data available to serve the needs of each business. With banks, presenting a series of transactions as statements is all these businesses require.

  • The One Thing Advisors Need to Know Before Going Indie

    For more than a decade, a steady stream of advisors have quit their jobs at wirehouses and other big brokerage firms in order to open independent practices. To help advisors figure out where to begin their journey—heck, to even decide whether owning an independent practice is right for them—Barron’s Advisor checked in with several wealth management professionals to ask: What’s one thing advisors should know before going independent? Jose Salazar, head of business development US/Offshore at Insigneo: I like to tell advisors to work backwards.

  • Beauty Pie Raises $100M in Series B Funding

    The new funding round, co-led by Index Ventures and Insight Partners, will help the company accelerate plans for warehouse openings, physical retail experiments, and new category launches.

  • Home Delivery World Panelists: Innovate, Fail Fast And Listen

    For e-commerce customers, there is nothing more frustrating than a poor delivery experience. "My most frustrating experience is when I get a notification that my package has arrived and I go outside and look and it's not there, and I look around ... and then a couple of hours later it arrives," Penelope Register-Shaw, chief strategy officer for The FrontDoor Collective, a group of networked delivery service providers, said during a panel on last-mile delivery offerings during last week's Home De

  • Barbour Celebrates a Century of Sustainability

    The company has followed the belief that products should be made to last, offering its unique re-waxing services for 100 years.

  • FourKites, Zebra Team Up On End-To-End Visibility Solution

    In today's interconnected world, information silos — information management systems that are unable to communicate freely with other systems — can be the Achilles' heel in a company's supply chain. Visibility is king when it comes to contemporary logistics, both inside and outside of the warehouse, and businesses in both North America and Europe have a new visibility solution at their disposal. Supply chain visibility platform FourKites and business solutions innovator Zebra Technologies Corp. (

  • This New Tool Will Help You Shop Local Online — and Allows Small Businesses to Compete with Amazon

    Sook is a browser extension that allows online shoppers to view local products that are available in their community

  • Old Navy Launches New Initiative to Promote Inclusivity in Stores & Online

    Old Navy is making some big changes, and all we have to say is…yaaasss!The retailer recently announced an all-new...

  • The REAL definition of Influencer Marketing

    If your brand is what others say about you when you’re not in the room, then you only get to call yourself an influencer if OTHERS call you that first.

  • 6 questions to ask yourself about expanding your small business

    Should you grow your business? What it will take to get there? Here are some questions to consider to help you decide what comes next.

  • Sheryl Sandberg Says Small Businesses Online Revolution Will Continue

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said small businesses will keep choosing the internet to reach their customers even after the pandemic subsides and brick-and-mortar advertising options become more useful.“That digital transformation will continue to happen,” Sandberg said in an interview with Bloomberg News. “It might happen at a slightly slower rate but I think that the transformation and people moving to be online is going to continue to happen.”The Menlo P

  • Small-Business Owners Describe Their Biggest Challenges With the Delta Surge

    For the small-business owners who managed to survive the pandemic, 2021 was supposed to be the light at the end of the tunnel. Instead, many have spent the year scrambling to find new solutions to old...

  • Sheryl Sandberg: How Facebook can help small businesses weather the pandemic

    Facebook and other large businesses have an important role to play in helping small businesses not just survive the pandemic but thrive.

  • Canna Business Resources Provides Non-dilutive Capital for an Array of Unmet Needs

    As the cannabis landscape shifts from a legality perspective and opens up new entrepreneurial opportunities, it’s become clear that there’s not enough institutional capital or banking to satisfy all legit needs of growing businesses. That’s where Canna Business Resources (CBR) comes in. Niche but Necessary CBR advertises $150,000 – $15,000,000 funded in 2-3 business days, 60 seconds or less, and it’s free. Apply Now. Sounds too good to be true? Not at all. CBR works hard and has the capital to p

  • Alibaba Unit Rolls Out Shipping Tools For US Small Businesses

    Alibaba.com, the business-to-business platform of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding (NASDAQ: BABA), said Thursday it has added dropshipping and other transport and logistics services for its U.S.-based small to midsize customers that increasingly rely on digital tools to grow their global sales. Under the dropshipping concept, an online merchant holds no inventory and usually depends on suppliers or third parties to ship products directly to the end-user. The shipping component

  • Nuula raises $120M to build out a financial services 'super app' aimed at SMBs

    A Canadian startup called Nuula that is aiming to build a super app to provide a range of financial services to small and medium businesses has closed $120 million of funding, money that it will use to fuel the launch of its app and first product, a line of credit for its users. The money is coming in the form of $20 million in equity from Edison Partners, and a $100 million credit facility from funds managed by the Credit Group of Ares Management Corporation. Alongside that, the startup will also be making liberal use of APIs to bring in other white-label services, such as B2B and customer-focused payment services, starting first in the U.S. and then expanding to Canada and the U.K. before expanding further into countries across Europe.