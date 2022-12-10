West Coast winter storm could provide drought relief

Associated Press

Brock Purdy was 5 days old when Tom Brady played his final college football game, not yet walking when Brady was drafted and a toddler when Brady won his first of seven Super Bowl titles. When Purdy makes his first career start on Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Purdy and Brady will have the same title as starting quarterbacks. “I think it’s awesome in terms of Tom Brady coming and playing and playing his team, but at the same time, I’m playing the defense," Purdy said Thursday.