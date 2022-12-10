West Coast winter storm could provide drought relief
Experts say several feet of snow expected in the Sierra Nevada will be beneficial, but a massive snowpack is needed to help California rebound out of a drought.
Due to dropping temperatures, we're seeing traffic problems nationwide. Drivers up north near the Sierras, for example, are currently facing snow-filled roadways. Reporter Melanie Wingo takes a look at the latest effects from these near-freezing weather conditions.
Several inches of snow was reported in northern California’s Sierra Nevada range on December 10 as a winter storm threatened to dump between 2 and 5 feet of snow through the weekend over elevated areas.This footage from the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab in Soda Springs, close to Donner Pass, where staff on Saturday morning said 10.6 inches of snow had fallen over two days.The lab said it expected heavier snowfall rates over the next few hours. Credit: UC Berkeley CSSL via Storyful
AccuWeather meteorologists say freezing fog is dangerous because the frozen water droplets can make roadways icy.
Authorities are warning Californians driving through and around the Lake Tahoe area this weekend to be careful with the impending winter weather. The Sierra Nevada Mountains are expecting large amounts of snowfall, with Lake Tahoe expecting upwards of five feet of snow.
