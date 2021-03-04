West Cobb teen arrested after raid finds pipe bomb, guns, drugs, police say

Mar. 4—A Cobb County teenager is facing 13 felony charges after local and federal authorities raided his home Monday.

Dylan Lane-Odell Chapman, 18, is accused of possessing drugs, a pipe bomb and firearms. He is being held in the Cobb County jail without bond.

According to a warrant for Chapman's arrest, police searched Chapman's home, located at 6100 Crabapple Place in unincorporated west Cobb. Cobb County Police worked with the FBI in the raid, police report.

The warrant states Chapman acquired materials and built a pipe bomb that was found in the raid. Also found were two AK-47 rifles, an AR-15 rifle, a Draco AK-47 pistol, two SKS rifles and two handguns.

Police also found 16 fluid ounces of THC syrup, seven THC cartridges and 900 doses of LSD at the home, according to the warrant.

Cobb police declined to provide further details, saying "we don't have all those answers now" and "we may not have them fully answered in the future either."

"Our investigators are continuing to work this case and are grateful for the communication between federal agents and our department," a Cobb police spokesperson said in a statement.