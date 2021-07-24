West Columbia man gets 25 years in prison in heroin case

A West Columbia man is set to spend a quarter century in jail following a drug conviction.

Jerome Smith, 57, of West Columbia, was convicted of trafficking heroin, distribution of heroin, and possession with intent to distribute heroin, the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said in a Friday release. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison following a bench trial before Judge Walton McLeod IV.

Smith had been charged with selling heroin in the parking lot of a West Columbia Walmart in October 2019. After arresting him at the scene, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officers searched Smith’s home and found a stash of heroin, along with $1,800 in cash and a set of digital scales.

The investigation was led by the SLED narcotics division. Smith has been taken into the custody of the South Carolina Department of Corrections.