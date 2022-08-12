West Columbia police respond to man barricaded inside home

West Columbia police took a man into custody Thursday after responding to a domestic violence call that ended with a man barricading himself inside a home.

Police were called around 6:30 p.m. Thursday to the 1400 block of F Avenue, according to WIS. The officers were able to peacefully remove the alleged victim from the home, but Danny Willard Smith, 51, reportedly barricaded himself inside the home.

After establishing a perimeter around the home, officers were able to talk Smith out of the house, according to WACH FOX. He was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center.