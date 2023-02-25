West Columbia woman charged with attempted murder, sheriff’s office says

A West Columbia woman has been charged with attempted murder, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Nicole Stroman, 24, is accused of shooting at her boyfriend during a fight as he was trying to leave their shared home, according to a news release.

Sheriff Jay Koon said detectives determined that Stroman pistol-whipped the victim before firing multiple shots at him. He was not hit by gunfire.

“They went their separate ways after the shooting,” Koon said in the news release. “Deputies eventually located Stroman later in the day at a home on Edmund Highway and placed her under arrest.”

According to the news release, Stroman was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. She is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.