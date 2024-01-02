West could take five immediate steps after Russia's massive strike, says FM Kuleba

Ukraine is expecting the West to take resolute action and express condemnation after the second massive Russian attack in the last four days, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter (X) on Jan. 2.

Kuleba listed five steps he is expecting from countries right now:

1. Expedite the delivery of additional air defense systems and ammunition to Ukraine;

2. Provide Ukraine with combat drones of all types;

3. Provide Ukraine with long-range missiles of 300 kilometer+ range;

4. Approve the use of frozen Russian assets for assisting Ukraine;

5. Isolate Russian diplomats in relevant capitals and international organizations.

"The terrorist regime in Moscow must realize that the international community will not turn a blind eye to the murder of civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine," Kuleba said.

Russia carried out another massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine overnight on Jan. 1-2. All 35 drones were shot down in the first wave of the attack. Russia then launched several missiles, including areoballistic Kinzhal missiles from MiG-31K warplanes, and cruise missiles from 16 Tu-95MS bombers during the second wave.

Due to the missile strike, several districts of Kyiv have problems with electricity and water supplies. Energy company DTEK promised to restore power after the attack.

At least three multi-story residential buildings in Kyiv were set ablaze as a result of the attack.

One person was killed by a Russian missile in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, and another 41 people were injured.

There are children among the wounded.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine