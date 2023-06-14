West country could lead way in achieving net zero by 2050

The West country aims to "lead the way" in developing hydrogen technology, to help achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Bristol MP Chris Skidmore said he hoped investment in green technology will reach the region.

"If we do not take action now, that investment will go elsewhere," he said.

At the event Hydrogen Gateway, businesses and governments came together to "fight climate change and create new jobs".

The event held in Newport also displayed new net-zero technology.

One of the technologies showcased was a fully electric car which produces electricity as it drives by using hydrogen and air.

Andy Reynolds, head of hydrogen storage and distribution at Airbus, told BBC West: "We believe we can actually put a hydrogen aircraft in service in 2035.

"We have got a lot of people working on that now."

Western Gateway's Katherine Bennett said the region could create 40,000 new jobs in green energy

Katherine Bennett, chair at Western Gateway, where the event was held, added: "If we get this right, we could create 40,000 new jobs in green energy."

Mr Skidmore has created a report to the government which said Net Zero isn't just environmentally right, but economically vital.

"If we do not take action now as the UK, the investment I calculated in my report to be at up to £1trillion by 2050, will simply go elsewhere, to the US or Germany.

"I want that investment to come here."

