The West’s debt addiction is not sustainable

A view of the U.S. Capitol after the U.S. House of Representatives passes US debt ceiling bill

Would Britain be in a better position if there was an almighty political row every time government debt threatened to exceed a particular limit, such as the US has been enduring in recent weeks? It is easy to sneer at the supposed dysfunction of the American system, in which the country can be pushed to the edge of default by politicians resisting runaway spending. But at least it ensures there is some semblance of debate about the matter. In the UK, even the recent surge in interest costs has done zero to wean our political class off its addiction to spending and debt.

Not that arguments over the so-called debt ceiling have saved America from its own problem with massive indebtedness, exacerbated by Joe Biden’s vast expenditure on green subsidies. Although the US is able to borrow more freely than other developed nations thanks to the power of the dollar, some analysts fear that is not sustainable.

Spending on “entitlements” – social security, health benefits and the like – has increased inexorably in recent decades, and is widely judged to be politically impossible to reform. Indeed, the putative debt ceiling deal between Republicans in Congress and President Biden that passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday does nothing of note to address any of these costs.

Some argue that this is less of a problem for the United States because its economy is still capable of generating impressive rates of growth. It is one of the most innovative countries in the world, is broadly self-sufficient in energy and remains a magnet for international talent and capital. Its tax system is also fiercely competitive, at least between states. The likes of Texas and Florida have been able to attract businesses and people to relocate from higher-tax jurisdictions such as California.

Britain, meanwhile, is actively driving businesses away. We also have our own “entitlements” crisis: the NHS consumes an ever-growing proportion of public expenditure despite comprehensively failing the public, while the welfare system is actively discouraging people from working full-time. Not only is the Government apparently incapable of doing anything about it, the long-term growth rate of the UK economy has collapsed to Eurozone levels.

But the days of debt-fuelled spending by governments are over: rising interest rates across the developed world are the proof of that. A reckoning may be coming. Can Western nations end their debt addiction before it is too late?

