The West has declared 'total war' on Russia, says Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accuses Western countries of waging a "total war" on Russia, its people and its culture as Moscow pushes on with its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Putin says he's raising the minimum wage and pensions in Russia by 10% to counter inflation

    Putin said high inflation in Russia is not entirely linked to the Ukraine war, as other countries are also experiencing comparable price raises.

  • Russia needs huge financial resources for military operation - finance minister

    Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, which prompted the West to impose sanctions against Moscow that have already fanned inflation to near 18% and pushed the country to the brink of recession. "Money, huge resources are needed for the special operation," Siluanov said in a lecture at a Moscow financial university.

  • Two Russian soldiers plead guilty in new war crimes trial in Ukraine

    Two captured Russian soldiers pleaded guilty on Thursday to shelling a town in eastern Ukraine in the second war crimes trial of the war. At the trial in the Kotelevska district court in central Ukraine, state prosecutors asked for Alexander Bobikin and Alexander Ivanov to be jailed for 12 years for violating the laws of war. Bobikin and Ivanov, who stood in a reinforced glass box, acknowledged being part of an artillery unit that fired at targets in the Kharkiv region from the Belgorod region in Russia.

  • Ukraine morning briefing: Russian soldiers 'regret actions our troops committed'

    Good morning. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, has warned that the military situation in eastern Ukraine is worse than people say it is and the country needs heavy weapons now to effectively fight Russia.

  • Several Russian regional lawmakers demand Putin ends the war

    A group of four regional lawmakers from Russia’s far east Primorsky Krai have demanded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin end the war in Ukraine and withdraw Russian troops, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on May 27.

  • The Russians hit the National Guard barracks in Dnipropetrovsk region: 10 dead and 35 wounded

    ROMAN PETRENKO - FRIDAY, 27 MAY 2022, 12:44 On 27 May, Russian troops fired on the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and hit the barracks of the National Guard in the Dnipro district, the regional territorial defence centre reported.

  • Kremlin official rails against West, accuses it of 'canceling Russia'

    The Kremlin’s top diplomat on Friday accused the West of waging “total war” and promoting “the culture of canceling Russia,” in blistering remarks that underscore how Moscow sees the war in Ukraine as an existential struggle to remake the geopolitical order.

  • Air Force destroys X-59 missile, Ukrainian Armed Forces down UAV and helicopter

    Valentyna Romanenko - Thursday, 26 May 2022, 23:20 The Russian aggressors are continuing to carry out attacks with cruise missiles, predominantly on the Luhansk front. The Air Force downed one of them on Thursday: an X-59 air-to-surface missile.

  • Russian occupying forces sabotage and reconnaissance groups broke into hotel in Sievierodonetsk head of the CivilMilitary Administration

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 27 MAY 2022, 07:38 PHOTO: HAIDAI'S TELEGRAM In Sievierodonetsk, a Russian occupying forces' sabotage and reconnaissance group, which was being driven out by the Ukrainian military, broke into a hotel.

  • Vladimir Putin’s forces are running out of tanks

    Despite Russia’s recent military successes in the Donbas, Moscow’s war cupboard is evidently running bare.

  • Ukraine needs its partners to provide it with MLRS weapons, says Podolyak

    Presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak has called on Ukraine’s partners to provide the country with multiple launch rocket systems, in a tweet on May 27.

  • Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defence Maliar: the Russians are storming on several fronts at the same time, losses are inevitable

    ALONA MAZURENKO - THURSDAY, 26 MAY 2022, 16:27 Hanna Maliar, Deputy Defence Minister, said that the Russians were currently storming Ukrainian positions on several fronts at the same time. Source: Maliar on Facebook Quote: "Currently, the situation at the front remains difficult and shows signs of worsening further.

  • Yermak pushes partners on multiple launch rocket systems: Ukraine is paying with people's lives

    ROMAN PETRENKO- FRIDAY, 27 MAY 2022, 13:48 Andrii Yermak, the head of the President's Office, has reminded the West that Ukraine is in need of modern multiple launch rocket systems (MLRSs), and that Ukrainians are dying and our cities are being destroyed because of delays in weapon supplies.

  • Are Russia's gains in eastern Ukraine turning the tide of its war?

    Not all victories are created equal

  • Exclusive-U.S. buys more Stingers after missiles' success in Ukraine

    The U.S. Army has awarded a contract worth up to $687 million to Raytheon Technologies Corp for anti-aircraft Stinger missiles in order to replenish stocks sent to Ukraine, sources said on Friday. The shoulder-fired anti-aircraft Stinger missiles made by Raytheon were in hot demand in Ukraine, where they have successfully stopped Russian assaults from the air, and in neighboring European countries which fear they may also need to beat back Russian forces.

  • Ukraine's Zelensky accuses Russia of 'genocide' in Donbas

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Moscow of carrying out a "genocide" in the eastern Donbas region, where the city of Severodonetsk is under heavy Russian shelling.

  • EXPLAINER: What Turkey's Erdogan could gain in NATO debate

    Within a two-week span, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan caused a stir by throwing a wrench in Sweden and Finland’s historic request to join NATO, lashing out at fellow alliance member Greece and announcing plans for a new incursion into Syria. Erdogan appears to be using Turkey’s role as a mediator in the Ukraine war and its ability to veto new NATO members as an opportunity to air a variety of grievances and to force other nations to take action against groups the Turkish government views as terrorists, including Kurdish militants.

  • Is Ukraine the attack helicopter's grave?

    Is the war in Ukraine sounding the death knell for attack helicopters? The large number destroyed has sparked a debate among experts over whether the aircraft are under-performing or being used poorly by Russian forces.

  • Secretary of State Blinken to China: You Want to Compete? Bring It On!

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesA week that began with the world wondering if the U.S. and China were inevitably headed to war over Taiwan took a different turn Thursday thanks to a speech delivered by Secretary of State Antony Blinken at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.The concerns about looming conflict came on Monday when President Biden indicated that the U.S. would use military force to protect Taiwan from a potential Chinese attack. While B

  • Russia prepares to seize exiting Western firms

    STORY: The golden arches are coming down in Russia as McDonald’s heads for the exit. It’s just one of countless western firms that have decided to quit the country. That’s angered Moscow, which now has a response in the works. Lawmakers are discussing a move to take control of the local businesses of western firms that leave. The new law will give Russia sweeping powers. A state administrator would be allowed to sell confiscated businesses, and former owners would be barred from operating in Russia. The bill cites a wide range of criteria for intervention, including where a company is a major employer. Now western firms that still have operations in Russia are trying to figure out what it means for them. That includes furniture giant IKEA, which has paused operations in the country. Other firms still working there include Burger King, Italian bank UniCredit, and Austrian lender Raiffeisen. The bill has already passed the lower house of parliament, and now faces two more readings and an upper house review. It could then be signed into law by President Vladimir Putin within weeks.