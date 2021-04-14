West Deer couple claim neighbor shot at them while having property surveyed, police say

Apr. 14—A West Deer couple told township police that a neighbor shot at them Tuesday while they were having their property surveyed.

Police charged Raymond Nelson, 63, with two felony counts of aggravated assault and two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.

In a criminal complaint against Nelson, police said they responded to the report of shots fired in the 2700 block of Russellton Airport Road shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Police said the couple, visibly shaken, told them they have been having issues with their neighbor, Nelson, since they began having their property surveyed two weeks ago. They told police that Nelson set up a target in the direction of their property and shoots at it when they are outside.

Police said the couple told them they were driving their all-terrain vehicle on their property with the surveyors following in a truck. They said they saw Nelson sitting on his porch watching them; they said they waved at him, but he did not wave back and continued to watch.

After setting a survey pin on the corner of their property and Nelson's, the couple told police they began driving away and heard several shots fired rapidly.

According to the complaint, the man looked back and saw Nelson pointing a firearm in his direction and firing. The man told police he thought Nelson was trying to shoot at him while he was in line with the target to make it look like an accident.

Police said they spoke with the two surveyors, who both said they saw Nelson watching them while they were working and that he appeared to be upset. They both told police they heard multiple, rapid fire shots; one said he saw Nelson holding a gun pointed in the couple's direction.

Police said another neighbor told them she saw Nelson watching the couple and stayed outside to watch.

When the couple got into their ATV and began driving away, the neighbor said Nelson rushed forward and she saw a small firearm in his right hand, but was unsure if it was a pistol or a rifle. The neighbor said Nelson sat down in a chair facing the couple's direction, and she heard three to five shots.

Story continues

Police said that while they were speaking with the neighbor, Nelson came outside and sat on a picnic table with his hands obscured from their view.

Police said officers approached and greeted Nelson. In response, police said Nelson told them they were not permitted to come onto his property without a warrant. When asked what had happened with his neighbors, police said Nelson told them nothing happened, and that he has not talked with them in a year.

Police said Nelson did not answer further questions, saying only that he wanted to speak with a sheriff who has a warrant, and went back into his home.

The complaint did not provide any further information regarding Nelson's subsequent arrest, or the involvement of the North Hills Special Response Team — a SWAT team, which included officers from the Northern Regional and Ross police departments.

West Deer police Chief Jon Lape could not be reached for comment.

According to Allegheny County court personnel, Nelson arrived at the Allegheny County Jail around 5:45 p.m. and was awaiting arraignment on the charges against him. He did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .