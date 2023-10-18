West Denton fatal bus stop crash: Arrested men released

Three men arrested on suspicion of causing the death by dangerous driving of a teenager at a bus stop have been released.

A grey BMW crashed on West Denton Way in Newcastle shortly after 16:00 BST on Sunday.

A 19-year-old man died at the scene and two women were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries.

One of the arrested men, 21, has been released under investigation. The other two, aged 24 and 21, face no action.

The woman with serious injuries remains in hospital and the other victim has been treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, the teenager's family are being supported by specialist officers from Northumbria Police. He has not been named.

An investigation into the crash continues with police appealing for anyone with information to make contact.

